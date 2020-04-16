Lewisville ISD officials know that a “pass/fail” system may not be the preferred method, but they said they’re confident it won’t impact students’ options after high school.
Monday Superintendent Kevin Rogers updated the Board of Trustees during a remote board meeting on the district’s decision to use a “pass/fail” system during the fourth nine-week period.
According to the district’s website teachers will record numeric grades for one or two assignments per week into the district’s Skyward system. An average of those grades will be used to determine if the student earns a “pass” or “fail” for the fourth nine-week grading period.
However, only “P or “F” will appear on students’ transcripts for the last grading period. Numeric grades from that period won’t be used for GPA or class rank calculation.
For high schoolers specifically, the GPA will be frozen at the end of the third nine weeks as it has been.
“I really don’t think as far as the senior class the system is going to affect them in a negative way,” Rogers said.
Courses taken in the fourth nine weeks will only be used to determine if the student receives credit for the course for meeting graduation and promotion requirements, not GPA, the district said. Those courses will not be used for future GPA or class rank calculations.
Rogers knows there are opinions on both sides.
“There is no perfect system in this,” Rogers said. “Grades, GPA and class rank are not simple systems.
“There’s no doubt no matter what system you choose some people benefit, and some don’t,” Rogers said.
Rogers said LISD’s guidance and counseling staff has been in contact with its larger college partners and has kept up with Texas Association for College Admissions Counseling and National Association for College Admissions Counseling.
“For this year’s juniors there is great awareness by these admissions counselors that this grading period, part of COVID-19, is part of this and is something they’re going to have to take into special consideration,” Rogers said. “And most colleges are going to a pass/fail system.”
Rogers said some colleges have said they will still focus on how students did over their four years of high school and then will translate that to pass/fail if that’s on their transcript.
“So if a student was typically an A/B student then they’ll consider them an A/B student no matter the ‘P’ or ‘F,’” Rogers said.
He said colleges haven’t released how they will calculate once the admission process happens.
“The underlying current is that colleges will be aware of this on transcripts, and anything that is put in place regarding college admissions is going to try to mitigate (what) would hurt a student’s chances of getting in,” Rogers said. “They want to admit students into their college or university.”
Lori Rapp, deputy superintendent, said LISD has looked at how 32 districts across the state are handling the matter. She said 16 of those 32 are not including grades from the closure period, GPA or class rank. She said 11 are including some type of grade calculation and GPA or class rank.
“Some of those 11 are grading as normal, and some are grading using a 100 or a 69,” Rapp said.
She said the other five either haven’t made a decision, or it’s unclear what they decided.
Rapp said if a student is no longer eligible for a scholarship because of something that’s gone on because of COVID-19 they are encouraged to reach out to the district for assistance.
Rogers said the pass/fail system isn’t set in stone going forward.
“We believe it’s the right thing to do,” Rogers said. “But we’ll certainly take a step back and look at it. I’m not making promises that because people have sent me email that we’re going to automatically change it either. I don’t think that’s what leaders do. But I think it’s not a bad thing that we’ve looked at it from every angle.”
