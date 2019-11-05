Flower Mound, TX (75022)

Today

Areas of dense morning fog. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm after midnight. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.