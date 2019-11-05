The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees on Monday unanimously approved a mid-contract termination of a teacher suspected of indecency with a child.
James Larue Moore, 58, who taught Spanish at Flower Mound High School, was terminated following his arrest Oct. 21 by Dallas police for an incident that police said happened in 2014.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit Moore had been a family friend of the victim, who was 13 at the time of the suspected offense, for years. It states Moore would visit the victim’s family when they lived in Mexico and helped them adjust to their new life in the United States when they moved to Dallas in 2014.
The affidavit states the victim and his siblings would be allowed to visit Moore at his apartment in Lewisville.
It states around June 1, 2015 the boy spent the night at Moore’s apartment without them.
The affidavit states that’s the first time Moore touched the boy inappropriately and that it happened six times over the course of three weeks – five times at Moore’s apartment and once at the boy’s apartment in Dallas.
The affidavit states In July of 2015 the boy told his sister about the offenses, and she suggested messaging the suspect about it on Facebook messenger for proof.
The affidavit states Moore admitted to the offense on messenger and apologized. It stated the boy told his mother about what happened, and she called Moore. Moore then called the mother to leave a voicemail in which he admitted to what he did and apologized, the affidavit states.
On Oct. 20 the boy met with Dallas police and agreed to call Moore on a recorded call. In that call Moore admitted he knew the boy was 13 years old at the time of the offense, the affidavit states.
The affidavit states the boy recently learned that his teacher in Dallas was about to accept a job at Flower Mound High School. Recalling that Moore was a teacher at FMHS at the time of the incident, “bought back a flood of memories that he had tried not to think about for four years,” the affidavit states.
The boy decided to tell that teacher about the incident. The teacher then notified supervisors, who called Dallas Police.
According to LISD, Moore started working for LISD on May 30, 2008 and has only worked at FMHS. District officials said the incident in question did not involve any Flower Mound High School students.
Anyone with information about Moore is asked to call Det. Rodriguez or a supervisor at the Dallas Police Department’s Child Exploitation Squad at 214-671-4200.
