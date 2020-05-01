Lewisville ISD Superintendent Kevin Rogers on Friday announced plans for graduation ceremonies for LISD:
"A new graduation venue has presented itself and all five LISD high schools will now host graduation ceremonies at Texas Motor Speedway on our original May dates," Rogers said.
The dates are as follows: Hebron High School, 10 a.m. May 23; Flower Mound High School 2 p.m. May 23; Marcus High School 6 p.m. May 23; Lewisville High School noon May 24; The Colony High School, 5 p.m. May 24.
"We made this decision after much consideration and discussion with campus leaders, student leaders and district leadership," Rogers said. "This was the only option for which Denton County officials could guarantee their approval. It was made clear to us that our alternate graduation plans may be cancelled or only allowed to proceed with little or no audience present, depending on health guidelines. We decided not to take the risk, and to go with the sure option.
"I know this is yet another change for our students and families to adjust to, but we are thrilled about this opportunity and extremely grateful to Texas Motor Speedway and leaders in Denton County for working together to make this a reality. Although the number of attendees will be limited and a parking pass will be required to enter the venue, I believe this is the best possible option for graduations for a variety of reasons:
- The vast majority of input we received from seniors indicated the desire to graduate together as the Class of 2020, and for families to be able to attend the ceremony.
- Social gathering restrictions in late June or July are unknown at this time, so even our alternate plans for holding graduation at a LISD football stadium or other venue could have been cancelled or had very limited in-person attendance.
- At Texas Motor Speedway, the graduation ceremony will be projected to a 12-story tall, 218 feet wide video board (the world’s largest) to ensure when each individual graduate receives their diploma, it will be seen, and every other graduation moment is seen by the students, parents and families.
- Parents and family members will remain in their vehicles to watch the ceremony live, and will park in the infield of Texas Motor Speedway.
- We anticipate that every student will be able to walk across the field and receive their diploma.
