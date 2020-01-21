For 27 years, Vernell Gregg has been the driving force behind efforts to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in southern Denton County.
She is one of the co-founders of the Committee to Commemorate MLK Day, which, along with Lewisville ISD, has presented the North Texas Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration each year.
But Monday was Gregg’s last time to attend the ceremony – at least as an organizer.
Gregg, who has lived in Flower Mound since 1981, is moving to Houston later this year to be closer to her family.
During Monday’s MLK event at Marcus High School, Gregg was honored for her dedication to the community.
Andy Plunkett, who was a first-year assistant principal when he first met Gregg, recalled the first time their paths crossed.
“I was told we had an advocate coming to the meeting with a student, and I got really nervous,” Plunkett said. “Mrs. Gregg walked in the room, and within the first five seconds I was mesmerized by her grace, her love and her charm. I found out really quickly that Mrs. Gregg and I shared the exact same values, which are respect, love and unity. And Mrs. Gregg, through all her work and all of her committees and all of her time, transformed LISD.”
Gregg was presented a Lewisville High School basketball jersey with the number 39 – the number of years of her service to LISD – in a plaque.
Afterward, a surprised but appreciative Gregg talked about her work with the Committee to Commemorate MLK Day and other efforts.
“It’s my life’s work,” Gregg said. “I had a passion for this from that time I came here.”
Gregg said Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated the same day she and her husband returned to the United States from a trip to Germany.
“That assassination went all through me,” Gregg said. “So I promised myself that I would do what I can do to keep his dream alive. And teaching kids about his life and legacy was my contribution. I don’t march in the parades, but I can tell people why others do. So I’m happy I was able to provide something for LISD to give to the kids.”
The essay, photography and art contest, which takes on a different MLK theme each year, also became an annual event thanks to Gregg. The contests are open to students in grades four through 12 every year, and the top three are recognized at the ceremony.
“They have embraced the dream through this, and the world will be better,” Gregg said.
In addition to her work on the committee, Gregg also made an impact in the classroom. She started teaching at Degan Elementary before moving to DeLay Middle School, where she taught until 1997.
Gregg served on the LISD Board of Trustees from 2006 to 2012, and she was the board president from 2011 to 2012.
She also brought several programs to LISD, including Student Council at the elementary school level, Accelerated Reader and Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID). AVID helps students prepare for college by focusing on critical thinking and inquiry-based learning. It also provides guidance on the type of classes that would be beneficial when applying for college.
Gregg also brought to the district the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) College Fair.
She served on various committees, such as the bond committee, and she was involved in district activities such as the Chen Festival and the Cinco de Mayo Festival.
The Tau Rho Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority to which she belongs is a sponsor for the MLK celebration and several other events.
“Anything that involves students, Mrs. Gregg was there to lend a helping hand and to help celebrate the unity of all of our students,” Plunkett said. “She has left a legacy in LISD.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.