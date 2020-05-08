While COVID-19 suddenly changed the school year for students, teachers and administrators, Lewisville ISD officials are concerned about the pandemic’s impact on the next school year.
Among those is state funding. House Bill 3, which the Texas Legislature passed in 2019, provided several benefits for districts, such as more funding per student, a compressed maintenance and operations (M&O) tax rate and various allotments such as early education, bilingual, dyslexia, instructional facilities, and career and technology.
Superintendent Kevin Rogers wonders if the financial impact COVID-19 has had in the state will change all of that.
“The question even before COVID-19 was whether or not this model the Legislature passed last session is sustainable,” Rogers said during a recent Board of Trustees work session. “That was a question before COVID-19. That was a question even before there’s no sales tax and the price of oil has plummeted.”
Rogers said he is also concerned about if and how the local job loss will impact property tax revenue.
“It’s going to be interesting to see what happens not only with property taxes but the collection of property taxes,” Rogers said.
And then there’s funding based on the number of students who are in class.
“One of the things that concerns me a bit is our enrollment projections,” Rogers said. “What if 15 percent of the parents don’t send their student back to school until they feel like it’s safer or there’s a vaccine? That’s one of the unknowns.”
Current financial impact
Rogers said the district has seen some financial savings since closing in-person classes in mid-March.
According to rough estimates, LISD has saved approximately $3.1 million because of the campus and event cancellations.
Rogers said based on preliminary numbers the district is expected to see $4.8 million in savings from a variety of canceled activities and uses. Among the biggest expense reductions is transportation at $2 million.
Other savings include not having student and employee travel ($750,000), cutting down on utilities for a 10-week period ($400,000), canceling summer Student Success Initiative programs ($250,000) and canceling professional learning in the summer ($45,000).
“And since we’re not having school in a regular situation we’ll save some money in general supplies,” Rogers said.
Other savings include not renting the coliseum at the University of North Texas for graduation ceremonies and not renting other facilities for LISD special events.
However, shutting down school also resulted in lost revenue of approximately $1.4 million.
That includes approximately $750,000 for not being able to have extended school day programs.
Rogers said the district is expected to lose $275,000 in tuition it would normally have charged for the Discovery Academies and full-day pre-kindergarten for non-eligible students.
Rogers said the district will lose money by not being able to rent out its facilities, such as its swimming pools and other facilities.
He said there is an unknown but significant loss of money raised by PTAs.
In addition, Rogers said it’s projected the district spent $300,000 just to prepare for COVID-19. That includes safety equipment for technology, broadened bandwidth for three months, increased phone service and exterior WiFi.
The district also spent money on senior class signs and shirts since it was unclear how the district would honor its seniors. Other expenses included disinfectant wipes and extra duty stipend for spring break.
Rogers said the district has coded its expenditures so that it can claim it later from the state and from FEMA.
Rogers said it’s likely there will be more savings as the weeks go on.
