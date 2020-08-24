The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees on Monday approved its 2020-21 budget, though approval of a tax rate will come later.
Mark Youngs, LISD's chief financial officer, said the district will approve its tax rate in September once certified tax rolls from the appraisal district are available.
LISD's general fund budget for the 2020-21 school year is expected to include $530.7 million in projected revenue and $543.1 million in expenditures for an estimated deficit of $12.4 million.
A big chunk of LISD's spending is going to the state. LISD's recapture payment is projected to be $32.4 million, which is $13.8 million more than the 2019-20 recapture payment. It was $30 million in 2018-19.
“This has gone back up to where it was two years ago,” Youngs said. “House Bill 3 helped last year. It's not helping next year.”
Expenditures on curriculum and staff development is expected to cost $3.5 million, up by approximately $1.1 million from a year ago.
“That's related to COVID and having to deliver education in a different way, for having to reinvent education,” Youngs said.
Other expenses include a 2-percent salary increase, which will cost $9 million, and a one-time bonus pay for $5 million. The district is also budgeting $2 million for extra cleaning because of COVID-19, an additional $1.3 million for substitutes and $500,000 for audits.
“So we're spending $17 million pretty much for one-time stuff for next year,” Youngs said.
In all, Youngs said LISD is expected to spend $321.8 million on instruction, instruction resources, and curriculum and staff development. Adding in $56.8 million on school leadership and guidance, counseling and evaluation, approximately 69 percent of the district's expenses are going to campuses.
“I think it's important for the public to know that's where the dollars are going,” Youngs said.
He said the district is spending $12.2 million on cocurricular and extracurricular activities and $11.6 million on central administration, each being 2 percent of LISD's expenditures.
As far as revenue, property tax revenue for 2020-21 is tentatively projected to come in at $438.4 million, which would be $25.6 million more than the property tax revenue from the 2019-20 adopted budget.
The budget approved for the 2019-20 fiscal year forecast a $14.7 million deficit. LISD is ending 2019-20 with a $5 million deficit before factoring in land sale of $22 million. So $17 million will be added into the fund balance for 2020-21.
