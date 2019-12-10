Organizers are preparing for the 27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Marcus High School auditorium, 5707 Morriss Road in Flower Mound.
This year’s theme will be “One human family: A better vision for 2020 and beyond.”
Lt. Col. Carlen Charleston (ret. USMC) will be the keynote speaker. Charleston is the executive director of E.R.A.S.E. (Erase Race and Strengthen Ethics), which has the goal of uniting all Americans as one human race. He is touring the country to spread his message of unity in America.
The event will also include performances by the Marcus choir, Central Elementary Hispanic Club Dancers and Westside Baptist Choir.
The winners of the annual art, essay and photo contest, which features work by fourth- through 12th-graders across Lewisville LISD, will be recognized.
Admission is free.
For more information on the event or for contest rules call 972-410-3682 or visit mlkofnorthtexas.org.
