Lewisville ISD knows one of the biggest advantages a student can have is to learn from the experts.
That’s why it continues to grow its business partnership program.
Lindsay Ayers, director of strategic partnerships, on Monday updated the Board of Trustees on several of the partnership programs.
Ayers, who LISD hired in 2016 to lead the initiative, said in the 2018-19 school year alone she attended 89 Chamber of Commerce, Rotary and city meetings and 140 business meetings to promote the program.
She said that led to 40 job opportunities for students and 52 connections for classroom learning.
Career Out
One of LISD’s more successful programs is Career Out in which juniors and seniors shadow employees in their preferred career field for one day.
Ayers said 109 businesses signed up for the program and 387 students attended in 2018-19. She said there were eight training sessions completed.
“Those training sessions go over what professional dress should look like when they’re attending Career Out, how to interact with businesses,” Ayers said. “Things like showing up on time, shaking hands, eye contact, a lot of soft skills but also how to be professional in the workplace. We want our students to feel equipped walking into an environment that’s not comfortable for them.”
Ayers said the feedback from the students and the companies has been good. She said 96 percent of the students rated their experience as a “4” or “5” out of “5.” She said 96 percent said they learned something about the career field they didn’t know before attending Career Out, and 97 percent said they would either participate again or encourage another student to participate.
She said 70 new business contacts were made through Career Out and internship promotions.
This year, there were 130 site hosts, 546 students signed up and there were 18 student training sessions.
Tech Titans
In the Tech Titans program, students can work with professionals in the technology industry and can receive various opportunities through seminars, job shadowing, etc.
Ayers said Tech Titans represents 340 high-tech companies – either those that are high-users of technology, that produce technology or that are in a technology hardware manufacturing space.
“So it really opens the door to a lot of connections for our students,” Ayers said.
Ayers said LISD was one of five districts Tech Titans partnered with in 2018-19, and it’s one of seven this year.
“Tech Titans is incredibly selective in the districts they partner with,” Ayers said.
One highlight in 2018-19 was having 288 female freshmen attend the Successful Women in Technology event. The students who participate are nominated by their teachers based on interest, not grades, Ayers said.
“We’re looking for the ‘B’ and ‘C’ students that are asking good questions and are engaged in those particular fields.”
Ayers said the program offers experiences few students get otherwise. She said only 14 percent of the students had met a female engineer before the discussion.
Ayers said 66 students were impacted by job shadowing through Tech Titans and their member companies, such as Texas Instruments, Ericsson and Cisco Systems.
Other experiences include using the UT Dallas Design Lab. She said 25 students built mouse trap cars and 25 others built pulsometers to be sent to third world countries.
“Tech Titans really is a connection to the high-tech workforce in North Texas,” Ayers said.
VOLY
Ayers said a volunteer program called VOLY has also been successful in both bringing in classroom speakers and participating in Career Day.
“I want all of our campuses to have access to speakers … that intellectual capital that one person in the district office can’t provide alone with 68 campuses,” Ayers said.
She said in 2018-19 there were 26,424 volunteers who have offered their names and background for future speaking events.
Ayers provides training to help campus leaders understand how the program works.
She said VOLY has provided resources for a variety of initiatives – Japanese speakers for The Colony High School, IT contacts for the Technology Advisory Council and audio/video speakers for a class project at McKamy Middle School.
Looking ahead
Ayers said upcoming events include another Successful Women in Technology seminar with Tech Titans in April.
There will be a discussion on the future of work that LISD teachers will participate in toward the end of May.
In July principals will attend a Thrive job shadowing and will learn how jobs are changing.
The annual Thank You Event for LISD’s partners will take place in August.
