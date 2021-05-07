The FMHS Hall of Fame Committee recently selected and inducted its inaugural class into the FMHS Hall of Fame.
The committee is now turning its attention to the next class of inductees. The next class will be selected early in the fall semester and will be honored at the Sept. 3 Homecoming football game.
The nomination form is now open and the committee asks for the community’s help in finding the next group of inductees. The nomination form and more information can be found at LISD.net/FMHS-HOF.
The FMHS Hall of Fame inductees shall be graduates of Flower Mound High School whose achievements, character, and service to others serve as an inspiration and role model to FMHS students today.
Criteria to be considered for this award include:
• Graduate of FMHS
• Must be out of high school by a minimum of 10 years.
• Achievements in their chosen field
• Service to community and/ or country
• Personal Accomplishments
• Contributions to society
• Role model for youth
If you would like to nominate an individual for this honor, visit lisd.net/fmhs-hof or fill out the digital nomination form. Nominations must be received by 11:59 p.m. July 31.
