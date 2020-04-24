Briarhill Middle School students in Patti Raunam’s gifted and talented class are turning to diaries to express their feelings about how COVID-19 is changing their lives.
And in doing so they’re also chronicling history.
The sixth-graders were assigned to write three-sentence entries each week about how they feel about the new normal COVID-19 has created. Topics included spring break, extended spring break, online learning and virtual teaching – and the feelings they have experienced through each phase.
Raunam said at the end of the school year the entries will be printed out and bound together into a physical diary, which will be given to the students’ families.
One day, it will remind the students and anyone who reads it what it was like living through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Some of them have studied or read about The Spanish Flu of 1918, The Black Plague and even The Great Depression, but none of them, or us for that matter, have lived through them,” Raunam said. “This will indeed be something they will tell their children and grandchildren.”
American life has been halted, she said, and the students get to see first-hand how people are handling the pandemic.
“They are getting a front row seat to best and worst humanity has to offer right now,” Raunam said. “It will definitely make history. I hope their little sixth-grade Coronavirus Diaries will help them remember what it was like to be 12 when America closed for a time.
“It will be interesting to look back and see what they did to get through it,” Raunam said.
For now, it’s therapeutic.
“I thought this was an important activity for these kids because emotions are running wild,” Raunam said. “Some are excited; some are scared; some are confused; some are hungry; some are lonely; we are all in a ‘never before seen world.’ Usually in our LEAP class, we would discuss and write about current events. But with quarantine, our discussions have come down to brief WebEx meetings. I knew these kiddos needed an outlet.”
Raunam said it was interesting to see how the students’ entries changed in tone over the course of the assignment.
“As you would expect most were very excited about the extended spring break week as some of their travel plans had actually been cancelled during our original spring break,” Raunam said. “So they were thrilled to have another week.”
She said the mood started to change by the third week.
“By the third week, most were excited for school,” she said. “By the fourth week, they were really getting bored and aching to see friends and hug grandparents. Now some are frustrated with finding quiet spaces to work, finding masks, running out of hand sanitizer and realizing that just because mom is there, she is now working and can’t make lunch. I really haven’t seen any who were excited that they will not be coming back to Briarhill Middle School this school year. Including their teacher.”
The students have written about what they miss and how they’re coping.
“It’s crazy what you take for granted and then miss when you can't have it,” one student wrote. “We will be taking a rare trip out this week to get Chick-Fil-A for lunch. I am pumped! I can't wait for the Mac and Cheese!”
Another student wrote, “Over the weekend we drove by all of our grandparents’ house and said hi. We had on masks and weren’t able to hug sadly, but it felt good to just be able to see them.”
Raunam said the students have been resilient.
“Most have faith in science and God and know this will end,” Raunam said, adding that they have taken this time to learn how to use their technology more.
“However, they are 12,” she said. “They miss their friends, their sports, going to restaurants, traveling, dance and music lessons with real people. They have begun to realize that even though they are the digital generation, they need real people. They have realized school is a pretty fun place to be.”
