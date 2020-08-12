In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lewisville ISD is expected to spend an additional $1.8 million in cleaning services for the upcoming school year.
The Board of Trustees on Monday approved cleaning services with ABM Industries. The $1.8 million is on top of the approximate $10 million the district spends per year in its five-year contract with ABM for custodial services.
Part of the $1.8 million includes $210,069 the district spent last month to purchase 80 electrostatic sprayers to help with daily disinfecting of classrooms at each campus.
“It’s a great investment by our district instead of renting it from a contractor,” said Superintendent Kevin Rogers. “But with that it means we need people or hours to do all that extra cleaning.”
The electrostatic sprayers will be used for a more thorough cleaning at the end of each day, said Jeremy Turner, manager of contract services. In addition the custodial staff will disinfect high-touch surfaces throughout the day as time allows, the district said, with focus on entryways, restrooms, common areas and campus office and reception areas.
The primary expense will come from the extra custodial staff hours to perform the cleaning. The district said current staff can earn extra money by working more hours.
While in-person classes won’t begin until Sept. 8 Turner said cleaning services have already begun as some programs such as early childhood are in place.
“They (custodians) have an opportunity to practice that,” Turner said. “We’re going to use that over the next several weeks to implement the training on the machines.”
Turner said there is flexibility built into the cleaning service model.
“If there is another period of closures we can back off of that and really tailor this to the needs of the district,” Turner said.
Rogers said the sprayers will have multiple benefits.
“We’ll be able to continue to utilize those for other things other than COVID 19,” Rogers said. “But unless COVID-19 hangs around … we don’t expect this expense to stay the same until next year.”
Outside the campus Turner said the buses will be thoroughly cleaned once away, plus bus drivers will clean between rides.
“I think it’s pretty clearly defined in the guidance, whether it’s CDC or TEA, that additional cleaning is really the first and foremost things that are expected of us,” Turner said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.