The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees on Tuesday voted in favor of moving the first day of school to Wednesday, Aug. 19, one week later than originally scheduled.
“While we recognize the hardship of shifting the start date back an additional week for families, this time will provide the district additional time to finalize plans and training to start the school year, and more time for our families to make a choice between in-person or virtual learning for their students,” the district stated in a release.
LISD staff return date and contract days are not impacted by this change.
In addition to the first day of school adjustment, the district will extend the school day by 25 minutes each day to help LISD “bank” minutes so that if the need arises to close for a period of time, the district ideally would not have to add days to the end of the school year.
