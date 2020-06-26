Lewisville ISD has released its family survey to gather input on how school should look for the 2020-21 school year.
The survey is one way the district is exploring options as it prepares for the start of the school year. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts across the state are deciding what options it will offer in terms of in-person and virtual learning.
“I know we want nothing more than what we would all consider a normal return to school on Aug. 12,” Superintendent Kevin Rogers said on a video message to families. “With all the information we have available to us right now, we're not sure that will be entirely possible. I think it is safe to say opinions on this vary greatly depending on who you speak with. I’ve heard from some families say they do not yet feel comfortable sending students back to school, and I’ve heard from others who want no safeguards in place. I hope is that our community can respect the opinions of others, even when we disagree.”
The survey can be found at lisd.net/survey, and the last day to participate is July 6.
Some of the questions include what format parents would prefer the district offer – in-person, online or blended, as well as what the parents’ comfort level is for each option.
School districts are waiting on safety guidelines to be released by the Texas Education Agency. For now few guidelines have been released from the state, including that school will resume in August and that the state won’t require students and staff to wear face masks, though districts can make that call.
LISD has not announced any decisions on protocols.
On July 8 the Board of Trustees is expected to have a special meeting to discuss plans for the upcoming school year
“In addition to any requirements, guidelines and expectation from the state or local governments, LISD is considering how to put safeguards in place to allow in-person instruction,” Rogers said. “With that in mind, we want family input on some of the ideas we are considering. Our district will continue to make the best decisions possible to serve the needs for all of our students.
“If I have learned anything in the last few months it’s that when we face our greatest challenges our LISD rises together to meet them,” Rogers said.
