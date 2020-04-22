Food drive
Courtesy of Mackenzie Coopman

Christian Brothers Automotive in Flower Mound hosted a mobile food pantry for the Tarrant Area Food Bank on Thursday at its shop to serve families experiencing hardship as a result of the current pandemic. 

Organizers said approximately 98 percent of the food were given to people who came to the food drive. The rest was taken to the farmers market food pantry in Lewisville.

To ensure the safety of all involved and in adherence to social distancing recommendations, all volunteers were provided with gloves, and everyone receiving food stayed in their cars as the food was placed in the car. 

