Christian Brothers Automotive in Flower Mound hosted a mobile food pantry for the Tarrant Area Food Bank on Thursday at its shop to serve families experiencing hardship as a result of the current pandemic.
Organizers said approximately 98 percent of the food were given to people who came to the food drive. The rest was taken to the farmers market food pantry in Lewisville.
To ensure the safety of all involved and in adherence to social distancing recommendations, all volunteers were provided with gloves, and everyone receiving food stayed in their cars as the food was placed in the car.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.