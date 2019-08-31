On Sept. 28, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Flower Mound, Allegiance Title and Astasia’s Angels Animal Rescue are joining hundreds of Coldwell Banker offices and animal shelters around the country for the Coldwell Banker “Homes for Dogs” National Adoption Weekend.
The pet adoption event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 3614 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound.
Astasia’s Angels Animal Rescue will bring approximately 25 adoptable puppies and dogs and booths will be in place to provide education on have booths focused on educating about responsible dog ownership, volunteering with shelters and rescues and additional information on how to help homeless pets across the region.
The nationwide adoption weekend is part of the “Homes for Dogs Project,” a five-year campaign launched by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC and Adopt-a-Pet.com, North America's largest non-profit pet adoption website. The organization has already helped to facilitate more than 20,000 adoptions.
“We are lucky enough to help people in the Flower Mound community find new homes every day,” said Brandi Owens, realtor affiliated with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Flower Mound. “Now, we get to extend that service to homeless pets in need. It’s a win-win.”
Find more information about the event and where to adopt a pet in the area at adoptapet.com/homesfordogs.
To learn more about the Coldwell Banker Homes for Dogs Project visit blog.coldwellbanker.com/homes-for-dogs/.
