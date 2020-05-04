Salvation army 2.jpg

The Dallas Cowboys, Communities Foundation of Texas and United Way Metropolitan Dallas are organizing North Texas Giving Tuesday Now, an online campaign designed to raise money for first responders and nonprofits that are helping those who have been impacted by COVID-19.

The event is set for Tuesday, and those who want to donate can visit NorthTexasGivingTuesdayNow.org.

For the original story about the event, click here.

