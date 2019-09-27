In today’s world, it’s growing increasingly more important to be a good neighbor.
That’s what local real estate broker, Jay Marks of Jay Marks Real Estate, believes, which is why on Thursday he donated five copies of the Fred Rogers biography, ‘The Good Neighbor,’ to the Flower Mound Public Library.
“I wanted to give a book to our Town Library today that focuses on being a good neighbor,” Marks said. “There are so many people in town that are involved in policy and are promoting what their vision of the town should be. I wish people could do this with more civility and remember that at the end of the day all of us are neighbors.”
Marks’ love for biographies of leaders and influential celebrities began as a young boy when he spent many afternoons in the city library in Oklahoma waiting for his dad to pick him up after school. Marks said he hopes that these five copies of Rogers’ biography will be read over and over again by Flower Mound residents so that we can implement the spirit of what Fred Rogers taught in the community.
This is not the first time Marks has given away copies of books that have meaning to him. Marks said he is constantly pulling books off his personal bookshelf to give to those he mentors through his real estate brokerage.
He has provided mentorship to high school and college students, those who are just starting their careers, and those who are starting new careers.
“I hope that by mentoring people early on in their journey, they’re inspired to be better and make everything around them better too,” he said.
Marks is originally from Ponca City, Oklahoma where his family was in the customer service and sales business, owning gas stations around Oklahoma.
He was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne for 10 years before leaving the United States Army and starting his career full-time in real estate in 1993.
Now in 2019, Marks is celebrating his 25th year in real estate as the owner and broker of Jay Marks Real Estate, a boutique real estate brokerage in Flower Mound that specializes in helping clients buy, sell, and invest in residential real estate.
