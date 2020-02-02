Giving back to the community is a serious matter to members of the Tau Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.
Members spent Martin Luther King, Jr. Day by volunteering to feed the less fortunate at the Lewisville Salvation Army, a day that it is normally closed.
The sorority served close to 70 hot meals to those in need.
“On Jan. 20, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority, Incorporated, Tau Rho Omega Chapter proudly reflected a vision of sisterhood and service in honor or Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. As an organization founded on the premise of service to all mankind we have established an International Impact Day of Service,” said chapter president Gwendolyn Kimble.
For several years the sorority has made a commitment to find a way to give back to the community in honor of MLK.
“Each year on this day, we celebrate him and his great civil, social and humanitarian works,” Kimble said. “In a unified effort across the world, members of our 112-year-old organization engage in some form of service, as we are committed to making this day, ‘a day on, not a day off.’”
Vernell Gregg, a member of the chapter who has been serving the local community since she moved to Flower Mound in 1981, spearheaded the chapter’s day of service with the Salvation Army. Members Mary Quinn and Dana Finne also co-chaired the event with Gregg.
“The Salvation Army does many wonderful things for people needing assistance in our community
and I wanted TRO members to have a meaningful service project on our Dr. King day of service,” Gregg said. “I was happy to see close to 40 of our members serving lunch and interacting with people as they were eating. The executive director, Stephen Thomas, gave members a tour of the facility so they could get an overview of some of the programs there. Since Service to all Mankind is our motto, I believe there are many ways that we will be able to provide services at the Salvation Army.”
Thomas said the Salvation Army is always looking for volunteers. Those that are 18 and older can volunteer to help serve meals as well Mondays through Fridays.
Later that day TRO members also attended the MLK event at Marcus High School in Flower Mound, in which they are a sponsor of.
The program highlights the top three winners of an essay, photography and art contest that is open to students four through 12th grade in Lewisville ISD.
