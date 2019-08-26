This summer, two students from Lewisville ISD’s Flower Mound High School attended Rice University’s prestigious and unique camps hosted by The Tapia Center for Excellence and Equity.

Say STEM Camp, available to rising eighth- through 12th-graders, features a week-long residential experience with a challenging STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) curriculum. Campers experiment with hands-on STEM projects, like building miniature wind turbines out of household items including glue, cardstock and popsicle sticks.

At the same time, students enhance their communication skills by learning how to simplify complicated STEM ideas via graphic drawings and an end-of-camp oral presentation – all while experiencing life on a college campus.

 “I like going to minority engineering camps because I’m around people who look like me and who are trying to go where I want to go and are motivated how I’m motivated,” said Lauryn Hobbs. “I loved hearing the guest engineering speakers this week because they offered very helpful advice for life in general and for being a woman in engineering. This camp has definitely affected my future career plans.”

More than 300 students and 50 educators from across Texas and beyond attended the camps this summer.

 

About the Tapia Center

The Richard Tapia Center for Excellence and Equity at Rice University was founded in 1995 to promote greater participation of underrepresented minorities and women in the sciences and engineering and empower them to be future leaders. The Center’s founder, Dr. Richard Tapia, is internationally known for his research in the computational and mathematical sciences and is a national leader in education and outreach.

Since inception, the Tapia Center has provided direct training and guidance to more than 6,000 students and 2,500 teachers and educated nearly 250,000 students and professionals about the importance of diversity and representation.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments