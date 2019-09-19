Local theater to show film that addresses screen addiction, mental wellness

Kim Muench wants local families to watch something on the big screen to help them put down the small one.
Muench, a certified parenting coach and founder of Real Life Parent Guide in Flower Mound, has helped organize the local showing of a film designed to teach youth how to thrive in a world full of cellphones and stress.
“Screenagers Next Chapter: Empowering Youth with Stress Resilience” will be shown at 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at Moviehouse and Eatery, 951 Long Prairie Road.
The film follows the story of physician Delaney Ruston who has spent her career helping teens who are experiencing stress, depression and anxiety. But she becomes challenged on how to handle those issues with her own child. Ruston seeks to better understand these battles in a time so consumed with digital technology. She focuses on ways to empower teens to overcome mental challenges.
The film features personal stories from others who have experienced a variety of emotional challenges. Brain researchers, psychologists and thought leaders weigh in on ways to support mental wellness for children.
Immediately following the film there will be a 30-minute discussion about what was discussed.
Muench, a mother of five, said too much time on devices can make anxiety issues even worse.
Muench pointed to statistics that state 1 in 5 children has a mental health problem, that there has been a 43-percent increase in ADHS diagnosis in the past 15 years, that there is a 37-percent increase in teen depression and that there has been a 100-percent increase in suicide in children ages 10-14 in the last five years.
"Some kids are naturally more anxious than others,” Muench said. “In this case, too much screen time has been found to be even more detrimental because this activity is often used as an escape from feelings and some of the feelings that come up while watching certain content will exacerbate the problem.”
She encourages parents to watch the film with their children ages 10 and older.
“This brings awareness and provides concrete examples of how parents, schools and the community can help young people with these challenges,” Muench said. “We want to bring awareness to this. What can we do about it? We can talk about it, but it's one thing to do something about it.”
Muench said while parents often think counseling is the answer, she said a good solution is simply coming up with strategies together to help the child be more stress resilient.
Putting down the cellphone is a good place to start.
“We need to make better connections with our kids,” Muench said.
In 2016 Muench worked with the McKamy Middle School PTA to organize the screening of the film “Screenagers,” which followed Ruston's family as the daughter wanted a Smartphone and the problems that came with it.
This time Muench is partnering with Kristin Clark of Kristin Clark Coaching and Madlin Mangrum of Unplugged Family.
Clark is a Gallup certified strengths coach who works with young adults to help them discover the best path for them after high school. Mangrum is a strengths finders coach and digital wellness coach.
Christi Beca of Christi Beca Realty Group is the event's sponsor.
Muench said her goal is to fill the 125-seat theater.
“It's an excellent thing to bring your kids to so they can start the conversation,” Muench said.
Tickets to the film are $10. To purchase tickets go to eventbrite.com.
