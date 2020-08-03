Flower Mound Fire Department
A 36-year-old man drowned Sunday in Grapevine Lake after he went under water while swimming and didn’t resurface.

Officials said Stanley Troy Walker of DeSoto was swimming near Murrell Park in Flower Mound around 3:30 p.m.

Texas Game Wardens, the Flower Mound Fire Department and the Grapevine Fore Department arrived and began the search. Walker’s body was located with the use of side scan SONAR and recovered by the Grapevine Fire Department’s dive team.

Capt. Cliff Swofford, game warden for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said it is believed Walker was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the drowning. He said this appears to be an accidental drowning.

