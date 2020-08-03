A 36-year-old man drowned Sunday in Grapevine Lake after he went under water while swimming and didn’t resurface.
Officials said Stanley Troy Walker of DeSoto was swimming near Murrell Park in Flower Mound around 3:30 p.m.
Texas Game Wardens, the Flower Mound Fire Department and the Grapevine Fore Department arrived and began the search. Walker’s body was located with the use of side scan SONAR and recovered by the Grapevine Fire Department’s dive team.
Capt. Cliff Swofford, game warden for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said it is believed Walker was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the drowning. He said this appears to be an accidental drowning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.