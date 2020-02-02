The man who stabbed a Flower Mound police officer during a shoplifting arrest in 2017 will spend 40 years in state prison.
Nikoli Duras Williford, 21, of Denton accepted a plea agreement last week on a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant, a first degree felony.
On Sept. 29, 2017 police were called to the Academy Sports and Outdoors on Justin Road on a shoplifting call. Police said Officer Chris Coots tried to arrest the suspect, Williford, when Williford turned and ran. Police said Coots chased Williford, and when he caught up to him, Williford stabbed him in the face.
Despite the injuries Coots continued to fight with Williford and was able to hold him down until more officers arrived. Records indicate Williford stole 16 items valued at $577.
Coots was taken to a hospital where he stayed for two days before returning home to recover.
Police Chief Andy Kancel said following the incident that Coot’s injuries were the most significant a Flower Mound officer has sustained while engaging a violent suspect.
Coots returned to work about three weeks after the incident. And in 2018 he was honored with the Star of Texas Award, presented by the office of Gov. Greg Abbott. The award is given to first responders or family members of first responders who have died or were seriously injured in the line of duty.
In addition to Williford’s 40-year sentence, he also accepted a plea deal for a 20-year sentence, which will run concurrently, on an injury to a child charge stemming from a 2016 incident.
