A former Flower Mound resident is among several North Texans who have been arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 as Congress worked to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Daniel Goodwyn was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.
Goodwyn’s website indicates he went to high school in Flower Mound, followed by North Central Texas College, Austin Community College and City College San Francisco. Reports also state he has an address in Corinth.
According to a criminal complaint filed by the FBI, video footage shows Goodwyn the building while wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat, sunglasses and a tan and black jacket.
The complaint states that Goodwyn stated his name is Daniel Goodwyn and was directed out of the building by a Capitol police officer. At that point, Goodwyn called the officer an “oathbreaker” and yelled for people to get the officer’s badge number as he left, the complaint states.
According to the complaint, Goodwyn was identified by someone he knows who saw a livestream video of the incident. The FBI was able to match Goodwyn’s driver license photo with screen shots of the video to confirm it was Goodwyn. The complaint also states Goodwyn sent an Instagram message to that associate that stated, “Tell your dad if he doesn’t want his guns I can find some folks who will.”
The complaint also states Goodwyn posted on his Instagram account after the incident, “I didn’t break or take anything but I went inside for a couple of minutes.”
The complaint states that Goodwyn is a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys, a far-right leaning group known to the FBI as disrupting the congressional proceedings Jan. 6.
The complaint includes a screen shot of a Proud Boys image with the words “Stand Back Stand By,” which is in reference to comments made by former President Donald Trump during the presidential debate last year.
