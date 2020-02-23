Keep Flower Mound Beautiful (KFMB) and Keep Lewisville Beautiful (KLB) are teaming up in a master composter certification class for the community Thursday through Saturday at the Flower Mound Midwestern State University location, 100 Parker Square.
The three day course will cover a variety of topics including composting basics, including:
*The science that supports the transformation of landscape trimming and organic waste into humus-rich material
*How to use nutrient-rich soil to amend your landscape and lawn
*Teaching others about composting and diverting waste from our overflowing landfills
*Improving your understanding of high quality soil structure and gardening success
By completing all three days, students will receive 16 hours of classroom and hands-on training. To receive the “State of Texas Master Composter” certification, students also must complete four hours of independent study and volunteer teaching others the principle of backyard composting for 20 hours. Participants will also receive three composting books.
Those interested can attend the course, without pursuing the certification. Both KFMB and KLB will offer opportunities to earn volunteer hours throughout the year to complete the certification.
The class will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Snacks and refreshments will be provided at each session. Lunch will be provided on Saturday. Class space is limited to the first 25 people who register. To register, mail or drop off a check to: Keep Lewisville Beautiful, 247 W. Main St., Lewisville, TX 75067.
Include your name, address, phone number, and email.
For more information email info@kfmb.org or call Keep Lewisville Beautiful at 972-538-5949.
