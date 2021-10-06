The town of Flower Mound announced Wednesday that it has named Paul Henley its new fire chief after an extensive nationwide search.
With 19 years in the fire service, Henley comes to Flower Mound from the city of Corsicana, where he has served as chief for more than three and a half years. His first day with the Town of Flower Mound will be Oct. 18.
“I am excited to welcome Chief Paul Henley to the Flower Mound family,” Interim Town Manager Debra Wallace said. “We had 47 well-qualified applicants, and Chief Henley rose to the top. He has a proven track record as a servant leader, and the selection panel was impressed with his experience, his professionalism, his devotion to customer service, and his dedication to building trust, consensus, and teamwork within the fire departments he has served.”
Henley was recently named the 2021 Texas Fire Chiefs Association Chief of the Year for his outstanding performance in Corsicana and surrounding Navarro County, which included early pandemic planning that helped Navarro County standout as one of the first localities in the state to institute protocols to control the spread of COVID-19.
Henley previously served in several roles for the city of Garland, achieving the rank of captain, and as a battalion chief for the City of Frisco. He has a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington, a Master of Science from Oklahoma State University, and has completed the Executive Fire Officer Program through the National Fire Academy, as well as the Fire Service Chief Executive Officer leadership certificate program through the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX).
In addition to his Chief of the Year designation, Henley recently received the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce’s Tom White Citizen of the Year award. Explore Corsicana Magazine named him its 2021 Person of the Year.
“The men and women of the Flower Mound Fire Department are highly respected across the state, and it’s an honor to be able to work with them,” Henley said. “I am looking forward to getting started and working alongside my colleagues in emergency services to ensure the safety of the lives and property of all those who call Flower Mound home.”
