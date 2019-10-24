Peters Colony intersection
The town of Flower Mound has begun the design process of the Peters Colony Road Roundabout project.

The project includes the construction of a roundabout at the Peters Colony Road, Quail Run Road, and Auburn Drive intersection and associated utility relocations and improvements.

The town has scheduled a neighborhood meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Town Hall, located at 2121 Cross Timbers Road. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information to the residents regarding the plans and scheduling for the roundabout project.

If you have any questions email blake.hummel@flower-mound.com or call 972-874-6301.

