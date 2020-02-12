The town of Flower Mound plans to begin construction of the Red Bud Point water service relocation project in March.
The project consists of the construction of 4,775 linear feet of new water mains and relocation of service connections in the Red Bud Point and North Ridge Estates Addition subdivisions. The town of Flower Mound has scheduled a neighborhood meeting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 25 in the Fire Station No. 2 Community Room, located at 4401 Shiloh Road. The purpose of the meeting is to provide residents information related to construction, scheduling, and traffic control.
