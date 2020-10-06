A memorial service will be held for Sgt. Dennis Oliver at 6 p.m. Friday at the Village Church in Flower Mound.
Due to social distancing limited seating is available and reservations are required. Visit The Village Church website at http://vll.ge/memorial to make a reservation. If you are unable to attend, the service will be streamed live at youtube.com/highlandvillagetx.
The formal police funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at New Life Community Church located at 25631 Smotherman Road in Frisco.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.