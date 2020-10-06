Sgt. Dennis Oliver

Sgt. Dennis Oliver

A memorial service will be held for Sgt. Dennis Oliver at 6 p.m. Friday at the Village Church in Flower Mound.

Due to social distancing limited seating is available and reservations are required. Visit The Village Church website at http://vll.ge/memorial to make a reservation. If you are unable to attend, the service will be streamed live at youtube.com/highlandvillagetx.

The formal police funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at New Life Community Church located at 25631 Smotherman Road in Frisco.

