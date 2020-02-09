U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman 3rd Class Duke Carrillo, of Flower Mound, died Saturday while taking a semi-annual physical readiness test, according to a post on the United States Naval Academy's Facebook page.
Carrillo, 21, collapsed during the 1.5-mile run portion of the test, the post stated. First responders tried resuscitating Carrillo, and he was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Maryland, where he was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m. The circumstances surrounding the cause of his death are under review, the post stated.
Carrillo completed a year at the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, Rhode Island before he and his twin brother, Dylan, reported to Annapolis for the Class of 22's Induction Day on June 28, 2018, the post stated.
"My wife, Joanne, and I join the Brigade, staff and faculty in mourning the sudden and tragic loss of Midshipman Duke Carrillo,” said Vice Adm. Sean Buck, 63rd Superintendent, U.S. Naval Academy. “Our most heartfelt sympathies and condolences go out to the entire Carrillo family, and our extended Naval Academy family, during this extremely difficult time.”
Carrillo was a quantitative economics major and had earned a 4.0 GPA last semester. He was a member of the 24th Company and a member of the Naval Academy’s Flight Training Squadron, VT-NA, the post stated. He had served as a Naval Academy Summer Seminar squad leader this past summer and had aspirations of being a naval aviator. He was also an avid intramural athlete.
“Duke was an active member of 24th company; he was able to have a special and close relationship with each of his classmates and company mates,” said 24th Company Officer Lt. Sara Lewis. “I am honestly able to say he was friends with everyone and uplifted those around him. Due to his calm and loving personality, he will be especially missed in 24th company.”
He is survived by his parents, Gerald and Jennifer, and his two brothers Dylan and Jake, both midshipmen in the Naval Academy. Dylan is a youngster, or sophomore, in the Class of 2022, and Jake is a plebe, or freshman, in the Class of 2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.