A woman is suing The Village Church in Flower Mound for more than $1 million, saying the church was negligent when a former pastor allegedly sexually assaulted her as a young girl in 2012.
The lawsuit claims that Matthew Tonne, who was a pastor at The Village Church and a counselor for the church’s youth camp, sexually assaulted the plaintiff, named Jane Doe One in the lawsuit, when she was 11.
Tonne, a Lewisville resident, was indicted by a Dallas County Grand Jury for indecency with a child by contact Nov. 9, 2018 and was arrested Jan. 9, 2019 but has bonded out.
The alleged incident occurred June 21, 2012 at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Camp in Cedar Hill.
According to the suit the Gladys Moore Lodge cabin was used for both meeting space for the counselors and for sleeping corridors for the children. It states Tonne met with other staff members outside the room where the victim and other children slept.
“Sometime that night after the meeting concluded, Tonne entered the room of the Gladys Moore Lodge where (the plaintiff) slept, approached her bed and sexually violated her,” the suit states. “Tonne fled the cabin when someone turned on the light in a nearby bathroom.”
The suit states the victim did not tell anyone about the assault immediately because she was “afraid, confused and deeply traumatized.”
“Instead this child spent the following six years suffering in silence while attempting to cope with this reprehensible violation to her body and spirit,” the suit states.
The suit states the 11-year-old began experiencing depression from that point forward. It states she developed an eating disorder, began cutting herself, had insomnia and endured suicidal ideations. In February of 2018 she told her parents about the assault.
The suit claims the church was negligent in its handling of the situation, stating the church failed to report the crime to law enforcement.
But Matt Chandler, senior pastor at The Village Church, denied that during a discussion at the Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting June 11-12.
“We were contacted by the family in February of (20)18,” Chandler said. “We immediately asked them to report. We double reported that day to the Cedar Hill Police Department and then that set up a relationship with the family and the Cedar Hill Police Department that began to coach us forward after that.”
The suit claims church leaders did not alert church members of Tonne’s actions when officials became aware of the incident and instead blamed alcohol for Tonne’s dismissal.
The lawsuit claims on May 6, 2018, the victim’s family met with an elder and staff member at the church where the family disclosed who the perpetrator was.
The suit states the girl’s mother sent an email to the investigator May 15, 2018 and disclosed Tonne’s name in the email. It states the mother accidently copied the church’s director of administration on the email and received a phone call from the director May 17, 2018.
The suit states Tonne was hospitalized May 20, and on May 23 the church issued an email to church members that Tonne had been placed on a leave of absence. In June the church sent an email to the church stating Tonne had been removed from the staff for alcohol-related reasons.
The suit states the church didn’t publicly announce there had been a child sexual assault until Sept. 16, 2018 when Chandler made the announcement.
The suit claims Chandler stated there were “no persons of interest in the investigation who have access to children at TVC Church. We would not let someone who is under investigation for a crime like this be near any of our children at TVC.”
The suit claims Chandler failed to notify the church that Tonne had access to children for 11 years and that Tonne was allowed to resign while blaming the resignation on alcohol use.
The suit states there was no mention of the accusations against Tonne and that the congregation wasn’t notified about that until Chandler made a public announcement in January of 2019.
Chandler said police advised church officials not to announce Tonne’s name for fear it would obstruct the investigation.
“We’re the ones who put on the front page of our website, told our people and put on our social media outlets, it’s a former staff member of ours,” Chandler said. “God help us.”
The suit also claims negligence on the part of the church for failing to protect the girl.
The suit claims The Village Church failed to implement policies and procedures and to adhere to its existing policies and procedures to detect and prevent the sexual abuse.
“The staff meeting was conducted by male and female leaders inside of (the girl’s) cabin, and no one – male or female – raised an objection or noted the policy and required the leadership to act in accordance with it,” the suit states.
It also claims the church failed to protect the girl since an adult counselor was asleep in the room and failed to secure the cabin from an intruder.
The suit states the presence of male adults in the cabin of elementary school-aged girls involved an unreasonable risk of harm to the girl.
The suit claims the church is liable because it failed to prevent Tonne from harming the girl by not denying him access to the cabin.
The suit also claims the church ignored warnings within and outside of the Southern Baptist Convention about widespread, unreported sexual abuse within the denomination.
It claims the church failed to monitor Tonne, inquire and investigate before hiring him, immediately remove him upon learning he was unsuited for the position and investigate complaints against him.
The suit claims the church failed to offer spiritual or psychological aid to the child following the abuse, even though it paid for Tonne’s inpatient alcohol abuse treatment.
It claims the church is liable since Tonne’s alleged actions came while he was serving as an employee of the church at the time.
