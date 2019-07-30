The Highland Village Police Department announced Tuesday morning that Joyce Wilson was found at approximately 1:45 a.m. Tuesday in Meridian, Texas.
"She is in good health, safe, and was picked up by family. Thank you for your prayers and help," the department said.
Wilson was reported missing Monday, and a Silver Alert was issued.
