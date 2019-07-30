Missing woman in Highland Village
Courtesy of the Highland Village Police Department

The Highland Village Police Department announced Tuesday morning that Joyce Wilson was found at approximately 1:45 a.m. Tuesday in Meridian, Texas.

"She is in good health, safe, and was picked up by family. Thank you for your prayers and help," the department said.

Wilson was reported missing Monday, and a Silver Alert was issued.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments