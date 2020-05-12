In celebration of National Hospital Week, Flower Mound Women In Business hosted a drive-thru mobile parade Tuesday to give residents the opportunity to thank doctors, nurses and other health care first-responders at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital.
The public was invited to decorate their cars and drive along Medical Arts Drive to wave signs, honk, and cheer on hospital workers to show support. In addition, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs were on hand to serve hospital employees.
The event organizer, Christi Geraci Beca, founder/CEO of Flower Mound Women In Business said, "To give back and celebrate our Texas Heroes, we wanted to partner with someone who represents and has the same spirit of Texas as our heroes and we couldn't think of anyone who does it better than Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs."
Amber Fletcher, head of marketing and events for Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs said, "Since 1942, my family has been in the business of making people happy. Over the past 78 years, millions of families have enjoyed our Corny Dogs. We are thrilled to be able to be at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital today and boost morale for the doctors, nurses, and other health care first-responders who are making a difference every day during this pandemic."
