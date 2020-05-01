Restaurants, movie theaters and retailers are allowed to open to customers beyond curbside and delivery services Friday.
But not all of them feel comfortable doing so.
Several restaurants in Flower Mound have opted to take a wait-and-see approach, saying it’s simply too soon to go back to business as normal.
Local Pint is one of those. Anna Borland, co-owner of the pub, said it’s not time to fully reopen.
“Our main concern is the safety of our staff and our customers,” Borland said. “There are a lot of guidelines needed to reopen. Only 25 percent of the restaurant can open, and that’s a big risk with just a little bit in return.”
In fact, Borland said Local Pint closed its inside space even before Denton County mandated it in March.
“We wanted to figure out what we needed to do to protect our staff and our customers,” Borland said.
Local Pint is just one business that made the decision to not open the inside of the restaurant to customers.
The Original Joey O’s sandwich shop, located in Parker Square, will continue with its carry-out option.“With a lot of thought and consideration, I choose your safety and the safety of our team over opening up the tables this week,” the company stated on its Facebook page.
There’s a lot of logistics to figure out, Borland said. That includes social distancing.
“We’re a pub, so we have a small interior,” Borland said. “Six-foot distancing is big. We legit measure with a measuring tape.”
She said wearing masks is another consideration. After all, how do customers eat and drink with a mask on?
“Our staff wears masks to protect our customers,” Borland said. “But we won’t be getting that same protection. Plus, we’re in Texas, so it’s about to get super hot, especially with a mask on.”
Borland said hand sanitizers are important, yet hard to come by.
And then there is the restriction on shared menus.
“Every menu is required to be individually provided,” Borland said. “We can’t wipe them down and re-use them. So printing all of those will be expensive.”
But while Borland said opening up this weekend isn’t right for her business, she said it may be the right move for others.
“One’s not better than the other,” Borland said. “Some places may have larger dining areas. And we support all of those.”
For now, Local Pint will continue operating on a curbside and to-go system.
“It’s not ideal, but our customers have supported it,” Borland said.
And even though movie theaters are allowed to open under Abbott’s orders, not all of them are.
Moviehouse & Eatery, with locations in Flower Mound and other cities, won’t open right away, said assistant general manager Patty Brinlee. She said the reason for the delayed opening is more for preparation.
“We have to place the orders, prep and get the team back,” Brinlee said. “We furloughed everyone but three of us. We know everyone is excited to get out, but we have to go through the steps.”
While an exact opening date hasn’t been announced, it’s not expected to be in the next few weeks.
Moviehouse, however, is offering curbside pickup of popcorn and candy Friday and Saturday. Residents can order the snacks from noon to 6 p.m., and they can pick them up from noon to 7 p.m.
