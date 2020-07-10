Road closure

As part of the ongoing DFW Connector project, multiple closures will take place beginning 8 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. on Sunday.

*Full closure of northbound SH 121, north of the DFW Airport. Traffic will be detoured to the northbound SH 121 frontage road.

*Full closure of northbound SH 121 off-ramp to FM 2499. Traffic will be detoured to Bass Pro Drive.

*Full ramp closure of the westbound I-635 off-ramp to northbound SH 121/FM 2499. Traffic will be detoured to Bass Pro.

*Full ramp closure of the northbound SH 26 off-ramp to northbound SH 121. Traffic will be detoured to Bass Pro, then the northbound SH 121 on-ramp at Sandy Lake Road.

All closures will allow crews to complete a major traffic switch on the northbound SH 121 main lanes. With this switch, northbound SH 121 traffic will be on new pavement, the northbound SH 121 off-ramp to northbound SH 121 frontage road will open, and the northbound SH 121 frontage road on-ramp to northbound SH 121 will open.

For more information, visit dfwconnector.com.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments