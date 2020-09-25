The pandemic has changed how many municipalities interact with their residents.
But the Flower Mound Police Department says it hasn’t changed the importance of that interaction.
The police department plans to continue its tradition of participating in National Night Out on Oct. 6, although this year’s event will take on a different look.
Like many events across the country, Flower Mound’s National Night Out program will be held virtually.
“In the time that we’re in now, with the governor asking us to not gather in large crowds and to social distance, we wanted to be stewards of his request,” said Officer Justin Buck, who organizes the event.
Neighborhoods that want to participate can register online. Buck said the department will then have “block meetings” via Zoom with residents broken out by neighborhoods. Each meeting is expected to last 30-40 minutes.
It will begin with an introduction of police department representatives.
“We wanted to keep that because it helps us get to know each other,” Buck said.
Officers will then go over a variety of issues, including crime stats particular to that neighborhood.
Discussion will also include concerns residents have, programs the department offers and an introduction to the various school resource officers.
Buck said the event will also include a Q&A with residents.
Buck said officers know a virtual meeting isn’t the same as the traditional practice of driving through neighborhoods and meeting residents on National Night Out. But he said it’s still important to have the program in some fashion.
“With the constraints that we’re under there will still be some of that loss,” Buck said. “But the alternative was to do nothing at all. We were trying to find a happy medium. That way we can pass on pertinent information.”
National Night Out isn’t the only community program that has had to take on a different look. The town’s Citizens Police Academy, which begins in October, will be virtual this year.
The department’s annual open house will take place on either Zoom or Facebook Live.
“Usually we get between 800 and 1,000 people to that,” Buck said. “But we wouldn’t be able to have social distancing in our parking lot. But this would still let us interact with the adults and the kids.”
