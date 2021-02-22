NCTC Flower Mound
Courtesy of NCTC

Campuses and all online instruction will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday with the exception of the Corinth campus, the college said Monday.

Corinth face-to-face courses will resume Wednesday, and information on where courses will be moved or whether those courses will be held online will be published by Tuesday at 5 p.m.

“Individual faculty members will also notify students once those moves have been finalized, so we encourage students to check their Canvas courses regularly this week,” the school said.

 

