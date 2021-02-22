Campuses and all online instruction will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday with the exception of the Corinth campus, the college said Monday.
Corinth face-to-face courses will resume Wednesday, and information on where courses will be moved or whether those courses will be held online will be published by Tuesday at 5 p.m.
“Individual faculty members will also notify students once those moves have been finalized, so we encourage students to check their Canvas courses regularly this week,” the school said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.