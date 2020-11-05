The English department at North Central Texas College is accepting submissions for the 2020-21 Creative Writing Awards.
From sixth grade to adult, non-professional writers, there are 12 opportunities to submit work in the following genres: short fiction, poetry, creative nonfiction and/or expository. The competitions are open to students and residents of Texas and Oklahoma, and all first, second, and third place winners will receive cash awards.
In the spring, NCTC will host a digital celebration where the winners will be recognized and the community will have a chance to experience the published work featured in The April Perennial. There will also be a special guest to share their creative and writerly wisdom.
Visit creativewriting.nctc.edu to view guidelines and submit your work, the deadline for submission is Dec. 1. Email NCTC Instructor Jacob Arnold at jarnold@nctc.edu with any and all questions.
