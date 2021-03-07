Academics

Adult and Continuing Education (ACE), the non-credit division of North Central Texas College will hold in-person English as a Second Language (ESL) classes for adult learners this semester.

The ESL course is designed for adults whose primary language is other than English and includes industry-related basic reading, speaking and listening skills.

To get started, students must attend a registration session, where verbal and written assessments will be given to assess the student’s current level of proficiency. You can call 940-498-6446 to make an appointment for the assessment test. Assessments will be held in Corinth on March 11.                   

Classes will be held in person from 6 pm to 8 pm, starting March 23. The tuition for class is $159 and includes the textbooks.

For more information, contact the program coordinator Lori Dunn at ldunn@nctc.edu or 940-498-6433.

