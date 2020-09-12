The North Central Texas Council of Governments is conducting an online input opportunity to give residents the chance to comment on a series of transportation initiatives in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
NCTCOG staff will provide information related to Fiscal Year 2020 proposed transit projects funded by the Federal Transit Administration.
Programs of projects will be presented from the cities of Arlington, Grand Prairie, McKinney and Mesquite, as well as Dallas Area Rapid Transit, Denton County Transportation Authority, NCTCOG, Trinity Metro, Northeast Transportation Service (NETS), Public Transit Services (PTS), Span Inc. and STAR Transit.
Funding programs include Urbanized Area Formula, Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities, State of Good Repair, and Bus and Bus Facilities.
NCTCOG staff will also present findings from the Heavy-Duty Vehicle Emissions Impact Study. The study was conducted by Texas A&M Transportation Institute in coordination with NCTCOG. The study characterized and estimated emission impacts of oversize/overweight vehicles on air quality in the Dallas-Fort Worth nonattainment area.
Additionally, staff will present details and opportunities related to electric vehicle infrastructure funding and other clean vehicle incentives. Rebate funding will soon be available for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations across Texas through the Texas Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program. Staff will present key details on how to take advantage of this funding as well as provide other opportunities available for North Texans or fleets to acquire cleaner vehicles.
Staff will also present details of the $5 million Optimizing Freight Movement Project proposal designed to improve the flow of truck traffic between freight hubs and expressways. The project will identify where improving the flow of trucks can do the most good and select one or more technologies to enhance truck travel.
In addition to the presentations, proposed modifications to the list of funded projects will be posted for review and comment. Finally, information on the Regional Smoking Vehicle Program and vehicle incentive opportunities will also be available.
North Texans are encouraged to provide their input at nctcog.org/input through Oct. 7. To request printed copies of the information, call 817-608-2365 or email cbaylor@nctcog.org.
