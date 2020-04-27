Lt. Governor Dan Patrick appointed Texas State Senator Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, to the Senate Work Group on Economic Impact & Budgeting.
“Our first priority is to protect the public, but we need to set a plan in motion to safely re-open businesses, get people back to work and make this economy roar again,” Nelson, chair of the Senate Finance Committee, said. “We will make sure agencies have the resources they need, but we must safeguard the purse strings to ensure we are meeting our needs, maximizing federal dollars and providing relief without creating new permanent entitlements. Texans never back down from a challenge, and I am confident we will revive the Texas miracle and get the Lone Star State back open for business.”
Patrick established six Senate work groups to discuss challenges the state will face in the next legislative session as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A complete list of the work groups and the members can be found here.
