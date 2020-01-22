For the fifth straight legislative session, Texas State Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, has earned a 100-percent voting record for supporting small businesses on a range of issues, from property tax reform to workforce development, by the Texas Chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB).
"The Texas economy is roaring because we understand what works for businesses. We keep regulations low, maintain a predictable business environment – and generally try to keep government out of the way – so that Texans can dream big," Nelson said. "I am proud of my record of supporting the business community, and I will continue working to keep Texas the number one state for small businesses."
For more than 75 years, NFIB has been the voice of small business, advocating on behalf of America’s small and independent business owners, both in Washington, D.C., and in all 50 state capitals. NFIB is nonprofit, nonpartisan, and member driven.
“Senator Nelson is a true friend of Texas’ small business community,” said Annie Spilman, NFIB’s state director for Texas. “She has shown our members that she will do everything she can to create and maintain an environment where entrepreneurs and small, family businesses can expand and create jobs.”
Before session, all NFIB-Texas members are polled on issues affecting their business, their employees, and ultimately the state’s economy. The ballot results help formulate the NFIB-Texas legislative agenda, which is circulated and discussed with each member of the Texas Legislature. Out of the Texas Senate, 14 members – including Senator Nelson – and 58 members of the Texas House, earned a 100 percent NFIB voting record.
For a complete list of legislator scores, visit NFIB.com/Texas.
