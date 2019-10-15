Advocacy in Action Jane Nelson

Pictured are, from left, ACS CAN Texas Grassroots Manager Kay Kamm, Barry Johnson, Sen. Nelson, Matthew Johnson, Teresa Rutherford, Cindy Crisler, John Crisler

 Courtesy of Adrienne M. Lynch

Texas State Sen. Jane Nelson (R-Flower Mound) recently received the Advocacy in Action Award from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network of Texas, recognizing her dedication to ensuring continued investment in the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT).  

"I am honored to receive this award from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network," Nelson said. "As a former volunteer for this organization, I am proud of the life-saving advocacy and support it provides to individuals and families impacted by cancer."

As chairwoman of the Texas Senate Finance Committee, Nelson championed legislation during the 2019 Texas State Legislature to allow CPRIT, the nation’s second-largest funder of cancer research, to award new grants beyond 2023 in the event of additional bonds allotted to the agency. On Nov. 5, voters have the opportunity to provide CPRIT with an additional $3 billion in bonds to ensure Texas remains a leader in the fight against cancer.

“Sen. Nelson is a longtime supporter of cancer research, helping to establish CPRIT and its lifesaving programs,” said ACS CAN Texas Government Relations Director Marina Hench. “On behalf of ACS CAN Texas’ volunteers and the millions of Texans served by CPRIT-funded services, I thank her for continuing to champion the importance of cancer research.”

Several ACS CAN volunteers presented the award Oct. 10 during Nelson’s Annual 40th Birthday Party.

