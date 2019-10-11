Thursday, State Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, was joined by hundreds of supporters, including Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, as she kicked off her campaign for reelection to the Texas Senate.
“I am running for re-election to protect the economic formula driving our Texas economy forward – and to ensure the issues of concern to my constituents are strongly represented in Austin,” Nelson, chair of the Senate Finance Committee, said. “We have crafted three balanced budgets that meet the needs of our growing state. We delivered $5 billion in property tax relief, made historic investments in education and provided critical resources for transportation, border security, and other priorities – all while keeping taxes low and staying within all constitutional spending limits.”
In addition to education and property tax relief initiatives, Senator Nelson led the charge to combat human trafficking, reduce opioid abuse, and address the backlog of sexual assault kits. She also sponsored a constitutional amendment to re-authorize the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas, which was established under legislation she sponsored a decade ago.
“Cancer affects all Texans, and we need to continue CPRIT’s ground-breaking work to find cures and treatments for this terrible disease,” Senator Nelson said. “I am determined to help sexual assault victims and human trafficking – a form of modern-day slavery that cannot be tolerated. The opioid epidemic must be addressed, and we are ramping up education and efforts to protect young Texans from opioid overdoses – which is every parent’s nightmare.”
Nelson worked with Governor Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Patrick to deliver conservative results for her district and for all Texans. Both spoke to a packed room last night to help kick off the Senator’s reelection campaign in Grapevine.
“The transformative legislation that passed this session was a byproduct of the tireless work that Jane Nelson put in every single day, and I’m proud of her role in shaping the future of Texas,” said Abbott at the event.
“Jane Nelson’s leadership in the Texas Senate helps make sure that your tax dollars are spent wisely and the Texas economy remains strong,” Patrick said.
Nelson is a businesswoman and former teacher who represents Senate District 12, including portions of Tarrant and Denton Counties. She is Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and the highest-ranking Republican in the Texas Senate. Senator Nelson is the Co-Chair of the Health & Human Services Transition Committee, and also serves on the State Affairs Committee, the Legislative Budget Board, the Legislative Audit Committee, the Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety as well as the Select Committee on Texas Ports.
She and her husband, Mike, have 5 children and 12 grandchildren.
