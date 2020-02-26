Texas State Senator Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, has been named a "Friend of The Gifted Award" by the Texas Association for the Gifted & Talented (TAGT) for her strong support of gifted education.
"Gifted and talented students are all too often left to fend for themselves simply because they are deemed smart. These students have their own special needs, and it is important that we provide them the educational opportunities they require," Senator Nelson said.
Nelson offered an amendment to House Bill 3 restoring the Gifted and Talented Allotment. That amendment passed the Senate, but it did not make it into the final version of House Bill 3. At Senator Nelson's request, the Senate Education Committee was assigned an interim study to highlight innovative gifted and talented programs around the state and to review the impact of school finance reforms on gifted and talented students.
TAGT connects and empowers educators and parents to meet the unique needs of gifted and talented individuals thorough awareness, advocacy and action. TAGT recognizes the unique social, emotional, and intellectual needs of gifted and talented students and provides educational services to meet these needs.
“During the 2019 Legislative Session, Nelson continued to demonstrate her long-time support of gifted and talented students in Texas. Nelson’s bold attempt to maintain the gifted and talented allotment in House Bill 3 and her success in ensuring gifted and talented programs are highlighted and studied in the Senate Interim charges are greatly appreciated by gifted and talented students, parents, and educators," Paulina van Eden Hill, CAE, executive director of TAGT said.
