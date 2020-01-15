Double Oak council member Anita Nelson has announced her candidacy for re-election for one of three two year seats on the Double Oak Town Council for the May 2 election.
Nelson has served as a member of the Town Council for six years. She also served as deputy mayor pro tem and mayor pro tem of Double Oak.
“Double Oak is a great place to live. We raised our three children here. It’s our home. I am proud to be part of the team that keeps Double Oak great,” Nelson said. “I believe serving on the Town Council is the best way for me to do that.”
Previously, Nelson served as an elected board member of the Lewisville Independent School District for three terms between 1997 to 2006. She served as the Texas state governor’s appointed member to the Nursing Facility Administrator Advisory Committee. She is also a State Certified Ombudsman advocating for residents in North Central Texas assisted living and nursing home facilities. She currently serves Meals on Wheels for Denton County. Nelson is a former member of the North Central Texas Council of Governments-AAA Regional Aging Advisory Committee.
Nelson has also served on the Double Oak Planning and Zoning Committee; Double Oak Board of Adjustments; Double Oak Citizens Committee; Lewisville Education Foundation Board of Directors; Greater Lewisville YMCA Board of Directors; president of the LISD Council of PTA’s; LISD Steering Committee for successful 1995 bond election; Senator Jane Nelson’s Texas State Advisory Committee; Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce Economic Development and Governmental Relations Committee and the Flower Mound Chamber’s Education Committee.
Nelson has a bachelor of science degree in elementary education and a master’s of education from Northwestern Oklahoma State University. Nelson has been a first-grade teacher and a specialist in learning disabilities and remedial reading. She was on staff with the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce for four years. Nelson was the owner of Family Staffing Solutions that provided trained caregivers to elderly and shut-in clients in the Flower Mound and Lewisville area.
She and her husband, Dave Nelson, a retired captain with American Airlines, raised their three children in Double Oak.
The candidate filling deadline is Feb. 14.
