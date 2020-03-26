Texas State Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, Thursday joined the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership at the Texas Woman's University (TWU) in announcing a grant program to support women-owned businesses amid COVID-19.

"All businesses are hurting right now, and we are working on many fronts to mitigate the negative impact this pandemic will  have on our economy," Nelson said. "Helping women-owned businesses navigate this time of uncertainty is a wise investment. Texas women are strong and resilient -- and this assistance will go a long way to helping female entrepreneurs through the tough times ahead."

The AssistHER COVID-19 Business Emergency Relief Grant will assist Texas, woman-owned businesses that have been severely impacted by COVID-19. To be eligible, applicants must be female U.S. citizens who are 18 or older, Texas residents, with documentation that at least 51 percent of the business is woman-owned.

Grant applications will be accepted electronically only and must not exceed five pages, submitted as a single PDF. Applications will be assessed for funding on a rolling basis until available funding, a total of $1 million (100 grant awards) is expended. Applications can be submitted to smantaro@twu.edu, and questions can be directed to Tracy Irby at tirby@twu.edu, 898-2894, or twu.edu/cwe.

“Unprecedented times call for unprecedented action,” said TWU Chancellor Carine M. Feyten. “Servant leadership runs deep at Texas Woman’s and this grant program exemplifies that philosophy.”

