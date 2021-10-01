The Flower Mound Fire Department's new AMBUS is now in service. The new vehicle is used to provide medical transport and evacuations for large-scale disasters and other major incidents. This new AMBUS is hosted by FMFD on behalf of the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council and is operated under the State's Emergency Medical Task Force.
It replaces the Town's old bus, which was in service since 2015. The new AMBUS is larger and has more capacity to transport patients, because it was custom built on a freightliner chassis. The new vehicle can transport 21 patients who are laying down or 25 seated patients.
The Town's old AMBUS is now in use at the Abilene Fire Department. Historically, FMFD has used their AMBUS to evacuate nursing homes and hospitals, as well as for mass casualty exercises and special event stand-by locally and in the DFW region.
