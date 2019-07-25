Despite not getting the funding source they wanted for the Lakeside Village development, project leaders said residents will still get what they want without delay.
Jimmy Archie, managing director at Realty Capital, said the 35-acre, $1.5 billion project located south of Lakeside DFW in Flower Mound is moving forward even though a tax increment reinvestment zone (TIRZ) is no longer an option.
At its strategic planning session in June the majority of the Flower Mound Town Council said they didn’t want to pursue a TIRZ district. The TIRZ, if created, would have funded infrastructure to get the project going, and money generated from the project would have been used as reimbursement.
Developers previously said approximately $33.6 million in infrastructure and amenities are needed, and Realty Capital was asking for the TIRZ to fund $20.5 million of it.
Some council members said they viewed the TIRZ as giving taxpayer money to the developer and declined to move forward with it.
But Archie said the project will still be viable and said the new plan is really not much different than the original plan.
He said the north end of the project will still have an office tower, a hotel, a mix of villa homes and three residential towers, plus The Lakeside Tower.
On the south end there will still be mixed-use buildings, seven restaurant buildings and a hotel as originally planned. Archie said the TIRZ would have paid for a three-story underground parking garage at the restaurant point and a three-story underground parking garage to serve the hotel and a fine arts center.
Without those, there will be a one-story underground parking garage at the restaurant point, and a surface parking area will go in the place of the previously proposed hotel, office tower and residential tower. For now.
“These buildings are intended to be constructed when the demand has been created to support the financing of these projects, and their parking structures, on this site,” said Rebecca Everitt, development partner at Realty Capital. “In the meantime, this surface lot allows us to install all infrastructure in one phase and deliver the restaurants and hotel much sooner.”
Other amenities that remain include the boardwalk that oversees Grapevine Lake, an amphitheater, an indoor/outdoor wedding venue, trails and parks.
Bottom line, Archie said, the project can still be done in one phase.
“Whether folks are pro- or anti-TIRZ, we know overwhelming from public input that the residents’ most desired component of Lakeside Village is the restaurants overlooking the lake,” Archie said. “Given that fact, the new plan is a win for the folks who wanted a TIRZ because the plan gets the restaurants on day one. It’s a win for the folks who opposed the TIRZ because the plan gets the restaurants on day one. And it’s a win for the developer because the plan gets the restaurants on day one, which drives the appreciation of values for the rest of the project. If you look at it from that perspective we’re all coming out winners.”
Archie said while there won’t be a delay in getting the restaurants, there will be one in the full build-out since the three towers at the parking lot site will come later.
The projected value of the three buildings on the parking lot is approximately $335 million.
Archie said no TIRZ money also means there likely won’t be funding for a fine arts center, which was originally proposed to be located near the hotel and office tower.
Archie said the development plan is in the process now, and if approved by the town, construction of the public infrastructure could begin by the end of the year. He said by 2020 building permits could be available for the villas, residential towers, hotel, restaurants, wedding chapel and possibly a couple of mixed-use buildings.
“This is being built to serve the residents of Flower Mound and to attract sales tax money into Flower Mound outside of town limits,” Archie said. “We’re hoping to pull people in from a 20- to 30-mile radius. The lake will do that, but the concept is important, too.”
