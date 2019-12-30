A new outdoor warning siren was installed Monday at the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department’s fire station.
This new outdoor warning siren is part of an interlocal agreement between Double Oak and the town of Flower Mound.
With this agreement, Double Oak purchased the siren, thanks to a $5,000 grant from CoServ, and it will be operated by the Flower Mound Fire Department’s Emergency Management Division. The siren’s location will allow it notify residents in both communities.
Additionally, Flower Mound is installing two more sirens in the coming months with one of the sirens being located on Shiloh Road north of FM 1171, where it will serve residents of both Flower Mound and Double Oak.
For more information on the outdoor warning sirens, visit flower-mound.com/outdoorsirens.
